Baseball card featuring Oklahoma native Mickey Mantle gets armed escort

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 18 days ago
DENVER, Colo. — A rare baseball card featuring Oklahoma native and New York Yankee legend Mickey Mantle is on display in Denver, Colorado.

The card, which was recently sold for $5.2 million dollars, got an armed escort to it’s temporary home at the Rally Hotel. The card will be on display ahead of the MLB All Star Game. The card got an armed escort to the hotel and will be under close watch during its stay.

Marshall Fogel owns the card. He says that he felt a need to showcase the card, so everyone could see a part of baseball history.

“I feel like I’m a caretaker, and part of my obligation is to display the card, so the community can really enjoy something as magnificent as the perfect Mantle card,” said Fogel.

The card is PSA certified and in mint condition. It was initially sold in 1952 and is the most sought-after baseball card in the world.

Mantle was born in Spavinaw in 1931. He was inducted in the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1964.

