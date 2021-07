Rick Rubin is an icon and legend in the music business, and he also happens to be a massive fan of professional wrestling and discussed it with Marc Maron. Rubin, who cofounded Def Jam and was extremely influential in bringing hip-hop to the mainstream, appeared on Maron’s WTF Podcast and discussed his love of the wrestling business. Rubin famously was the financial backer for Smoky Mountain Wrestling for most of its 1991 through 1995 run and talked about how he still watches a lot of it. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful: