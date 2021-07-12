Cancel
'The Godfather' series 'The Offer' begins production

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
Miles Teller stars as "The Godfather" producer Albert Ruddy in "The Offer." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced that The Offer began production on Monday. The Offer is a scripted series about the making of The Godfather.

A 30-second video plays Nino Rota's iconic theme song from The Godfather over sepia tinted shots of the script title page. Writers Nikki Toscano and Michael Tolkin based the series on producer Albert S. Ruddy's memories of making the film.

Toscano and Tolkin area also executive producers. Miles Teller plays Ruddy in the series.

Matthew Goode plays producer Robert Evans, whose experiences at Paramount were the basis of his book and documentary The Kid Stays in the Picture. Dan Fogler plays Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola.

Burn Gorman plays Gulf and Western founder Charles Bluhdorn. The company owned Paramount in the '70s.

Colin Hanks plays Gulf and Western executive Barry Lapidus. Giovanni Ribisi plays Joe Colombo, creator of the Italian-American Civil Rights League, which was involved in The Godfather.

Juno Temple plays agent/manager Bettye McCartt. The series is filming in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Godfather was based on Mario Puzo's novel. The 1972 and its 1974 sequel won Best Picture and many additional Oscars.

The Godfather Part III was released in 1990. Last year, Coppola re-released the third film as The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone in a re-edited form.

