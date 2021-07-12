Clemson two-sport signee Bubba Chandler taken on Day Two of MLB Draft

Thursday's 11-game slate features a slew of aces, but Max Scherzer is the one who will undoubtedly draw the most attention. As of this writing, Mad Max is slated to take the hill against the Philadelphia Phillies. However, the Washington Nationals have declared themselves as "sellers" ahead of Friday's trade deadline, and trade rumors have been swirling around Scherzer, who would be the most prominent pitcher on the market. The three-time Cy Young winner could very well still make a start this week, but there's a good chance it'll be for a different team.