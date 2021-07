Ted Cruz: "There is clear legal authority to handcuff and put in leg irons legislators that are trying to stop the legislature from being able to do business." Here's why: On Tuesday morning, less than 24-hours after Texas Democratic legislators fled their home state to block passage of a GOP voting rights bill, USA Today reporter Savannah Behrmann caught up with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for his thoughts on the errant lawmakers.