Mayer Brown and Hogan Lovells Defends 3M, DuPont in PFAS Litigation

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayer Brown and Hogan Lovells removed an environmental lawsuit against 3M, Corteva Agriscience, DuPont, Chemours and other defendants to California Central District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by Kelley Drye & Warren and other law firms on behalf of the City of Corona, seeks to recover costs to restore the city’s water supply after being contaminated with chemicals due to the defendants’ alleged negligence. The case is 5:21-cv-01156, City of Corona et al v. 3M Company et al.

