LifeBridge readies to raze, replace building at Grace Medical Center in West Baltimore

It's going to be hazy and hot today with temperatures in the 90s. The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday issued new guidance that recommends universal masking in schools for everyone over the age of 2. The guidance comes as many school systems nationally are determining how to safely bring students back for in-person learning this fall. It also contradicts what the CDC has said, which is that only unvaccinated persons are recommended to wear masks. WBAL-TV Some doctors are even now saying everyone should return to wearing masks — vaccinated or not — due to the current delta variant surge and because "who knows what the next variant might look like." It's important to note the vaccine has been highly effective in preventing Covid, as well as limiting the severity of the virus, and all 130 people who died of Covid in Maryland last month were not vaccinated. WMAR2.