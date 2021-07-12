Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Senators hoping that Pierre McGuire really does 'know everything'

Sportsnet.ca
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePierre McGuire has always had a sense of unfinished business in Ottawa. A member of the Senators' coaching staff in 1995-96, McGuire was part of the hockey operations group swept out the door when general manager Randy Sexton gave way to Pierre Gauthier in the middle of that season, Ottawa’s fourth as a franchise.

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Chabot
Person
Pierre Dorion
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Ryan
Person
Luc Robitaille
Person
Tim Stützle
Person
Troy Mann
Person
Pierre Mcguire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Canada#College Hockey#Baseball#Senators#Gm#Pd#Nbc#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Stanley Cup#Hartford Whalers#Ahl Belleville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Evaluating Where the Senators Stand with Pierre McGuire’s 7-Player Profile

The Ottawa Senators hit rock bottom in 2019 after trading away Mark Stone and not having their 4th overall selection in the draft. Since then, they’ve been slowly building their team from the ground up, and although the playoffs are far from a guarantee next season, there will certainly be expectations that they improve. With the team looking to improve and not just be a cellar-dweller anymore, we are beginning to see how GM Pierre Dorion wants to build his team.
NHLfiveforhowling.com

Coyotes sign former Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel

The Arizona Coyotes have reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Dzingel’s contract with Arizona is worth $1.1 million. Dzingel split the 2020–21 season between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators. In 29 games after being traded...
NHLcolumbusmonthly.com

Blue Jackets' John Davidson Reflects on Time Away from Columbus, Team's Future

Something is bothering John Davidson, but not what you might think. “The only thing I’m not excited about is trying to find a damn house,” says Davidson, wearied by Central Ohio’s overheated real estate market. It’s a fair complaint, though hardly the only problem for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ new-old...
NHLtheScore

Senators chief scout defends picks: Public 'doesn't know what we know'

Ottawa Senators chief amateur scout Trent Mann believes his team knows more than everyone else when it comes to some of the draft picks it made over the weekend. Mann defended the Senators' selections despite the fact that experts projected several of Ottawa's draftees would be taken much later. "There's...
NHLBirmingham Star

Knights acquire Evgenii Dadonov from Senators

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday in exchange for defenseman Nick Holden and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Dadonov, 32, recorded 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) in 55 games last season. He has 222 points (104 goals, 118...
NHLmarkerzone.com

MIKE HOFFMAN EXCITED FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A MONTREAL CANADIENS

The Montreal Canadiens addressed a big need on the first day of free agency, goal scoring. General manager Marc Bergevin signed forward Mike Hoffman to a three-year contract worth $13.5 million ($4.5 million AAV). Hoffman met with the Montreal media and said that he's excited to be a Hab, and that the team has a bright future.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: 10 Best Free Agents You Know Marc Bergevin is Targeting

Apr 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; David Savard Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin was very busy last offseason and he clearly showed he desired a few specific things. He acquired Joel Edmundson, Jake Allen, Josh Anderson, Tyler Toffoli, and Corey Perry before the...
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens sign Chris Wideman to a one-year deal

Marc Bergevin and the Montreal Canadiens added another depth piece to the defence core, signing Chris Wideman to a one-year deal at the league-minimum salary. Wideman, as you may remember, was in the infamous Uber dashcam video in which he and several other Ottawa Senators players were recorded off the record, heard insulting multiple parts of the Senators organization. He then went to Edmonton in a small trade, then a few months later was flipped to Florida for Alex Petrovic, and from there was again sent packing to Pittsburgh for Jean-Sebastien Dea, who, incidentally, has also been signed by the Canadiens today.
NHLESPN

Montreal Canadiens sign defenseman David Savard, winger Mike Hoffman

The Montreal Canadiens lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, so they stole one of the players who put the Bolts over the top. The Habs have signed defenseman David Savard to a four-year deal with an annual average value of $3.5 million. Montreal then added...
NHLNHL

Ottawa Senators extend head coach D.J. Smith

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has extended head coach D.J. Smith's contract for two seasons. The Senators also hold an option on a third campaign. With one year remaining on his original contract stemming from his hiring on May 23, 2019, Smith's extension will run through the 2023-24 season with the team option for 2024-25. "D.J. Smith represents an integral component of our long-term vision," said Senators owner and governor Eugene Melnyk. "He's a tireless worker who has done a tremendous job over the last two years in molding our core group of players into a cohesive unit. His admirable combination of passion, energy and positivity has been the driving force in instilling a culture that we want to maintain here for years to come."
NHLNHL

Sens acquire Holden from Vegas

The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Nick Holden and a 2022 third-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov. The 34-year-old Holden has appeared in 513 career NHL games tallying 143 points (45 goals). Furthermore, he's lined up in 55 playoff games including 34 over the past two seasons. In addition to Vegas, Holden has also played for Boston, Columbus, Colorado and the New York Rangers in his NHL career.
NHLSportsnet.ca

David Krejci leaving Bruins to play in Czech Republic

David Krejci, who spent his entire 14-year NHL career playing for the Boston Bruins, has decided to play in his native Czech Republic instead of the NHL next season. "Since the end of the season, as I have thought about my future, it has become clear that I need to make a difficult decision for my family and I," Krejci, 35, said in a statement shared by the Bruins on social media. "At this point in my career and life I need to return to the Czech Republic and play in front of my family who have sacrificed so much to help me achieve my NHL dreams."
NHLNHL

By the numbers: Mike Hoffman

MONTREAL - The Canadiens agreed to terms on a three-year contract with forward Mike Hoffman on Wednesday. Here's a look at his career in numbers. 545 - Hoffman boasts 545 games of regular-season experience in the NHL with Ottawa, Florida and St. Louis after debuting with the Senators in 2011-12.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Players From Quebec That Habs Will Target

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 07: David Savard (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) The Montreal Canadiens, even more than many other teams will try and target some local talent to join the squad. You see this with many other teams, like when Jason Spezza, Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds all joined...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Senators Trade Evgeny Dadonov to Golden Knights for Nick Holden

The Ottawa Senators have traded right wing Evgeny Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights for defenceman Nick Holden and a 2022 third-round draft pick. Originally a Florida Panthers selection in 2007, Dadonov played in the NHL from 2009-2012 before returning home to Russia for five seasons, where he emerged as one of the KHL’s best forwards. When he returned to North America in 2017-18, he became one of the league’s top wingers, scoring 81 goals and 182 points over three seasons. He got his big break in 2020, signing with the Senators to a three-year, $15 million contract, with $11.5 million of it paid in the final two seasons. It was one of the biggest free-agent signings last season and made him one of the highest-paid players in Ottawa. However, 2020-21 was his worst season since 2011-12, as he managed just 20 points in 55 games.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Cheveldayoff opts for trades over free agency to complement Jets' core

WINNIPEG -- With the roster renovation nearly complete, the goalposts are shifting and it's time for the Winnipeg Jets core group to reward the general manager for the faith he’s shown in them. While Wednesday was a mostly quiet one when it comes to free agency, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff...

Comments / 0

Community Policy