12th annual ‘Crew for Kids’ fundraiser raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters

INDIANAPOLIS – Crew Carwash, an Indiana based family business, is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters for its 12th annual Crew for Kids fundraiser. “For over 70 years, Crew Carwash has been giving back to our local communities because of all they have given to us,” Bill Dahm, CEO of Crew Carwash, said. “We are looking forward to once again partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters to support the children of Indiana.”