Could Shohei Ohtani hit a ball 550 feet in HR Derby? Matt Holliday thinks so

By Jesse Pantuosco
 18 days ago
Monday’s Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field will be a star-studded affair featuring Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani, 2019 champ Pete Alonso and hometown hero Trevor Story, author of the longest home run of MLB’s current Statcast Era, which began in 2015. Often characterized as the ultimate hitter’s park, conditions at Coors Field, which sits 5,200 feet above sea level, couldn’t be more perfect with temperatures expected to reach 90.

