CSI Companies Recognized for Maturity in Cybersecurity Transparency

The US solar industry is on the upswing, thanks to a pro-renewables presidential administration and increased concern over climate change. Arctic Solar Ventures has had a front-row seat to this action, with business increasing over the last year. Solar Power World has recognized the company’s installation success by ranking Arctic Solar Ventures as the No. 1 Solar Contractor in Alaska on the 2021 Top Solar Contractors list. It was ranked No. 335 for Rooftop Solar Contractors nationwide. This is the fourth consecutive year that Arctic Solar Ventures has been awarded the Top Solar Contractor designation.