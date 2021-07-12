Cancel
Story City, IA

Library's summer programming tapers off but reading logs keep going until Aug. 18

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the last week for the Teens and Tweens to meet in person at the Bertha Bartlett Public Library with our Tween/Teen Coordinator, Caitlin Hodnefield. It’s been a great summer with food, color and activities that center around the library world. This week the two groups combine to explore crime solving as the ISU extension team presents “A Crime, a Clue and Biotechnology.” This final program will include educating us about fingerprinting and will provide opportunities to “solve” a mystery.

