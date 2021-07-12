Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US STOCKS-Tesla lifts S&P 500 to record highs

By Noel Randewich
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Banks up ahead of earnings report this week

* Didi slips on China apps removal confirmation

* Virgin Galactic falls on $500 mln share sale plan

* Indexes: Dow +0.30%, S&P 500 +0.20%, Nasdaq -0.02% (Updates with afternoon trading)

July 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday, lifted by Tesla and bank stocks as investors awaited the start of the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data.

The Nasdaq also hit an all-time high before receding into negative territory.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sector indexes advanced; financials and real estate led the way.

Tesla jumped 3.6%. Tesla CEO Elon Musk insisted in court on Monday he does not control Tesla, and said he did not enjoy being the electric vehicle company’s chief executive as he took the stand to defend the company’s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity.

JPMorgan Chase added almost 2%, and the two shares contributed more to the S&P 500’s gains than any other stocks.

The S&P 500 banks index added 1.5% ahead of quarterly earnings reports this week from major banks, including Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan on Tuesday. Investors will closely watch quarterly reports for early clues on the how long the U.S. economic recovery may last, with June-quarter earnings per share for S&P 500 companies expected to rise 66%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The benchmark index has rallied 16% so far this year, with some investors questioning how long the rally may last and concerned about a potential downturn.

“Earnings season is going to be warmly greeted as an opportunity for existing biases to be confirmed,” warned Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New York. “Even if forecasts are not as rosy as what the most bullish had hoped, it’s all going to get rationalized away.”

Focus this week will also be on a series of economic reports, including headline U.S. inflation data and retail sales. As well, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to appear before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for views on inflation.

Investors have been concerned about higher inflation and the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in the past few sessions, with traders seesawing between economy linked-value stocks and tech-heavy growth names.

The S&P 500 growth index on Monday rose 0.15%, lagging behind the S&P 500 value index’s 0.39% rise.

In afternoon trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% at 34,974.06 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.20% to 4,378.23.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped -0.02% to 14,699.04.

Didi Global Inc dropped 6% after it confirmed China’s cyberspace administration notified app stores to remove the ride-hailing company’s 25 apps and said the move could impact its revenue in the region.

Virgin Galactic Holdings tumbled 15% as the space tourism company said it may sell up to $500 million worth of shares, a day after the company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with billionaire founder Richard Branson on board.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.24-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.17-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 63 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 71 new highs and 31 new lows. (Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Cynthia Osterman)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Earnings Reports#European#Nasdaq 0 02#S P#Solarcity#Jpmorgan Chase#The S P 500#Goldman Sachs Group#Ibes#Refinitiv#Federal Reserve Chair#Congress#Nasdaq Composite#Didi Global Inc#Virgin Galactic Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Stockscityindex.co.uk

Top US stocks to watch: Exxon, P&G and Caterpillar

Exxon Mobil reported a significantly improved set of results today as the company reaped the benefits of higher prices as the global economy reopens. The oil and gas giant reported earnings of $4.69 billion in the second quarter, turning from the $1.08 billion loss the year before and almost doubling from what was booked in the first quarter amid rising prices. It also generated over $9.6 billion worth of cashflow, enough to fund its dividend, investments and cut debt, having made just $43 million the year before.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Close Update: US Stocks Advance Into Record Territory Thursday as Earnings Results Lift Market Sentiment

US stocks advanced into record territory Thursday as the results of second-quarter earnings lifted market sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 0.4% to 35,084.53, the S&P 500 also gained 0.4% at 4,419.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.1% to 14,778.26. Materials and financials were the leading equity sectors, while real estate and communication services were the only decliners.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as earnings lift outlook

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday, boosted by robust U.S. earnings and forecasts, while data showed the economy recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter. The U.S. economy grew solidly in the second quarter, putting the level of gross domestic product above its...
StocksPosted by
Tesla Daily

Tesla Stock Among S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Top Gainers

Tesla stock had its best day in over a month today, finishing up 4.7%, outpacing nearly all other stocks in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 today. The rally follows Tesla’s breakout earnings report, AI day announcement, and a double upgrade from Germany’s DZ Bank. Q2 Results. For the...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as Amazon earnings disappoint

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes fell on Friday following a glum quarterly earnings report from Amazon.com, while data showing a strong rise in June consumer spending reinforced optimism about a steady economic rebound. Amazon.com Inc sank 7.1%, tracking its worst day since March 2020, after the company...
StocksKenosha News.com

Asian shares lower after Wall St rebound on US growth data

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares and U.S. futures were mostly lower Friday after stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street. Japan reported relatively strong economic data for the previous quarter, before the government began tightening coronavirus restrictions as cases surged. “Retail sales, industrial production and employment all rebounded strongly in...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks slide as Amazon weighs down tech sector

U.S. stock indexes were lower Friday as investors digested the latest inflation data and sorted through another batch of earnings from high-profile companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63 points, or 0.18%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 0.6% and 1.02%, respectively. All three of the major averages on Thursday ended just below all-time highs.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Fed reverse repo volume hits record $1 trillion

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Volume at the U.S. Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase facility soared to a record $1.039 trillion on Friday as investors and financial institutions continued to pour cash into the overnight window. The Fed said there were 86 bidders for the U.S. central bank facility. Volume...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Peru currency hits record low, bonds fall as new cabinet announced

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Peru's currency tumbled to a record low on its largest daily decline in over seven years after President Pedro Castillo appointed a member of his Marxist party as prime minister and did not yet name a finance minister, leaving the direction of policy and the economy uncertain.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as firmer dollar halts Fed-inspired rally

* Gold up 0.7% so far this week (Updates prices and adds comments) July 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday, with a firmer dollar curtailing the precious metal’s brief rally spurred by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s reassurance that a rate hike was not on the cards for the time being.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Caterpillar's shares drag on Dow as cost increases set to hurt profits

July 30 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) on Friday reported higher quarterly earnings but said profits will suffer in the current quarter because of rising costs, sparking a sell-off in its shares. American manufacturers of all sizes are grappling with the strongest inflationary pressure in three decades as a result...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Futures Slide As Amazon, Skyworks Dive; Atlassian, Dexcom, KLA Soar; China Expands Crackdown

Stock futures shifted sharply lower Friday, reflecting action in global trade, as markets headed toward the final trading session of July. Earnings news drove dramatic early moves from Amazon.com, Atlassian, Dexcom and KLA. Biotech test leader Qiagen set up for a possible early breakout. Meanwhile Chevron led, Caterpillar lagged on the Dow Jones today, following their quarterly reports.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

P&G puts stark number on inflation

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Companies everywhere say their costs are rising, but Procter & Gamble (PG.N) has given a vivid warning that investors, customers and maybe even central banks should heed. The maker of Pampers nappies said on Friday that higher commodity and freight costs would knock $1.9...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Take Five: Jobs, crackdowns and a fork

Is this year's sharp U.S. growth rebound losing momentum? A raft of economic data due in the world's biggest economy will provide clues. U.S. non-farm payrolls on Aug. 6 will offer a snapshot of July hiring. Economists polled by Reuters forecast the economy added 926,000 jobs in July after June's forecast-beating 850,000 in June. Before the payrolls, the ISM manufacturing report and Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys will be released.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil climbs, notches fourth monthly gain on growing demand

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Friday, with global benchmark Brent posting a fourth monthly gain, with demand growing faster than supply and vaccinations expected to alleviate the impact of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the world. Brent crude futures for September , which...
StocksUS News and World Report

European Stocks Close at New Highs on Earnings Lift

(Reuters) -European stocks hit all-time highs on Thursday after strong earnings from commodity majors, Airbus and a clutch of other companies, while data showing record high euro zone economic sentiment in July added to the positive mood. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% to a closing high of 460.57...
StocksBirmingham Star

U.S. stocks open slightly higher ahead of Fed announcement

NEW YORK, July 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday morning as investors anticipated a key policy update from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.09 points, or 0.05 percent, to 35,075.61. The S&P 500 added 6.08 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,407.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 64.76 points, or 0.44 percent, to 14,725.54. All the three major indexes began to swing between gains and losses shortly after the opening bell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy