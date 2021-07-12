ICAA releases a conceptual framework for a reimagined senior living community designed for middle-income older adults

To address the significant health burden of hypertension (characterized by consistently high blood pressure), the University of Maryland (UMD) was recently awarded a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) to develop, test, and deliver an integrated hypertension management program for older adults. The program takes the existing DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet and tailors it to those aged 55 and older through a virtual education program (due to the pandemic) ongoing this summer, with an in-person program coming next summer. The DASH-Plus intervention developed by UMD faculty incorporates diet, simple chair exercises, access to fresh fruits and vegetables through the Imperfect Foods produce delivery service, and blood pressure self-monitoring. Working with dietetics students to develop and test recipes, this program brings together research, academics, and Extension to adapt and deliver strong hypertension management education to the older adults who need it most.