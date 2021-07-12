Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

UPDATE 1-U.S. government raises corn harvest view, cuts wheat, leaves soy unchanged

Agriculture Online
 18 days ago

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government raised its forecast for the country's corn harvest on Monday, topping the average of analysts' estimates, despite concerns about dry weather in key growing areas during June that threatened to further tighten shrinking grain supplies. Soybean crop expectations were left unchanged, but...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#U S Agriculture#Wheat Harvest#Reuters#U S Commodities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Kansas Wheat discusses harvest during USW Virtual Crop Update

More than 110 customers from across South America, representing 92 different companies, tuned in on July 15 for a virtual wheat crop update. U.S. Wheat Associates, the industry’s export market development organization, organized the activity, which included reports on the hard red winter and soft red winter wheat harvests from Kansas and Oklahoma.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Corn, soy futures sag on end-of-month selling; U.S. weather eyed

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell about 2% on Friday on technical selling and long liquidation at the end of the week and month, and on beneficial rains in portions of the Corn Belt, traders said. Wheat futures ended modestly lower but posted a gain...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

August grain outlook

The month of July saw volatile price activity for grains. In early July grain prices sold off harshly prompted by wide spread rain on the radar, following a three-day holiday weekend. The price losses week wiped out the price gains from the bullish June 30 Quarterly Stocks report and Planted Acres report.
Agriculturethelandonline.com

Delta Covid pulls dairy prices, trading volume lower

This column was written for the marketing week ending July 23. U.S. dairy farmers are still putting plenty of milk in the tank, but not quite as much as expected. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s preliminary June estimate was 18.96 billion pounds, up 2.9 percent from June 2020 and the 13th consecutive month to top the previous year. The 24-state total was 18.1 billion pounds, up 3.2 percent. Revisions added 5 million pounds to the May 50-state estimate, now put at 19.86 billion pounds, up 4.7 percent from a year ago, instead of the originally reported 4.6 percent.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog, live cattle futures end lower

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed lower on Friday on long liquidation at the end of the week and month, and uncertainty about pork export demand, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled down 0.100 cent at 106.200 cents per pound while benchmark...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Top soy producer Brazil to boost plantings for 15th year, Datagro

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Buoyed by strong demand, Brazilian farmers are poised to expand their soybean area for the 15th consecutive year, a survey by agribusiness consultancy Datagro released on Friday showed. The area planted with soybeans in the world’s largest producer and exporter is expected to increase...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Climate programs will be voluntary, incentive-based, says USDA nominee

The USDA’s climate mitigation initiatives will be built on a simple rule: “If they don’t work for producers and landowners, they’re not going to work for the climate,” said Robert Bonnie, the Biden nominee to run the USDA’s crop subsidy and land stewardship programs, on Thursday. “Making sure we get that right is going to be a high priority.”
Fargo, NDAgriculture Online

North Dakota spring wheat crop slashed by drought -crop tour

FARGO, North Dakota, July 29 (Reuters) - The average spring wheat yield in North Dakota, the top-producing state, was estimated at 29.1 bushels per acre on Thursday by the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, the lowest on record going back to 1993 due to a severe drought in the northern Plains.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 9-11 cents, wheat up 5-7 cents, corn up 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed as spring wheat crops are assessed across the Northern U.S. Plains, where crop scouts are finding yields far below recent year trends. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 515,200 tonnes of wheat for export, up 9% from last week and 46% more than the prior four-week average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The International Grains Council (IGC) has trimmed its forecast for the 2021/22 global wheat crop by one million tonnes to 788 million, with drought driving downward revisions for the United States and Canada. * The Russian state weather forecaster has cut its estimate for the country's 2021 grain crop by 3 million tonnes to 121 million tonnes, compared to 133.5 million tonnes produced in 2020, according to the RIA news agency. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 6-1/4 cents higher at $6.95 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat gained 7 cents to $6.66-1/2 per bushel overnight and MGEX September spring wheat rose 12-1/4 cents to $9.16 per bushel. CORN - Up 1-2 cents per bushel * Corn inching higher, supported by stronger wheat markets, even as thunderstorms across parts of the U.S. Midwest capped gains. * CBOT's most-active corn contract climbed above its 20-day moving average overnight. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 414,100 tonnes of corn for export, including a net reduction in old-crop sales of 115,200 tonnes, according to the USDA. * CBOT December corn last traded up 1-3/4 cents at $5.50-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 11 cents per bushel * Soybeans gained, supported by forecasts for heat and dryness moving into August, a crucial development phase for U.S. crops. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destination during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 233,500 tonnes of soybeans, including net reductions in old-crop soybeans of 79,300 tonnes, the USDA said. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 11 cents higher at $14.43 a bushel, while November soybeans were up 9-3/4 cents at $13.70-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat firms for second day as dry weather hits U.S. spring crop

* Crop tour expects sharply lower yields for U.S. spring wheat * Forecasts of cooler weather next week for corn, soybeans (Updates prices, adds European market) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday, underpinned by a severe drought curbing yields of top quality U.S. spring wheat. Corn and soybean futures edged higher. "Dry weather is curbing U.S. spring wheat and that is supporting wheat prices globally including Australia where the market has climbed," one Sydney-based grains broker said. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1% at $6.96 a bushel, as of 1030 GMT, adding to Wednesday's 2.1% rally. Corn gained 0.3% to $5.50-1/2 and soybeans rose 0.6% to $13.68-3/4 a bushel. Spring wheat yields across the northwest quarter of North Dakota are well below average this year as severe heat and long stretches of dry weather sapped crop potential, scouts on an annual tour of the country's top producing state said on Wednesday. The tour estimated the average yield at 24.6 bushels per acre (bpa) on the second day of the three-day Wheat Quality Council tour, down from 40.8 bpa in 2019 and the five-year average of 42.4 bpa. The tour was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The drought extends into South Dakota and Montana as well as portions of Canada. Concerns over global supply sent benchmark December on the Paris-based Euronext milling wheat futures to a new two-month high. Dry conditions affecting portions of the U.S. Midwest crop belt have lent support to corn and soybeans although forecasts for cooler temperatures next week and sluggish export demand for U.S. supplies are likely to keep a lid on prices. In Brazil, freezing temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will hit crops like corn and wheat, according to a warning issued to farmers by the government's food supply and statistics agency Conab. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, corn and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, and net sellers of soymeal futures, traders said. Prices at 1030 GMT Last Chang Pct End Ytd e Move 2019 Pct Move CBOT wheat 696,00 7,25 1,05 558,75 24,56 CBOT corn 550,50 1,50 0,27 387,75 41,97 CBOT soy 1368,75 7,75 0,57 955,50 43,25 Paris wheat May 220,75 2,75 1,26 188,75 16,95 Paris maize Jun 262,00 0,00 0,00 168,50 55,49 Paris rape May 537,00 0,00 0,00 411,50 30,50 WTI crude oil 72,85 0,46 0,64 61,06 19,31 Euro/dlr 1,19 0,00 0,29 1,1210 5,94 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jane Merriman)
AgricultureAG Week

ADM quarterly profit surges amid strong U.S. corn exports to China

U.S. grain merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday, July 27, reported quarterly profit leapt 52% due to strong exports and oilseed crushing margins. The bigger-than-expected earnings sent shares to a two-week high and extended a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year hurt demand for the company's ethanol and food products. Shares were up 1% at $59 at midday.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

US Cattle Market Examination

Here's a quick monitor of Washington farm and trade policy issues from DTN's well-placed observer. Several Ag Issues Cited in Exam of USMCA After Year One. \The Senate Finance Committee held a hearing Tuesday to examine the status of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) one year after the trade pact started. Canada's inadequate implementation of new market access for U.S. dairy, Mexico's foot-dragging on agriculture biotech approvals, and the lack of a chief agriculture negotiator nominee were some of the key ag-related issues.
Agriculturehngnews.com

Corn crop four days ahead of 2020

Continued warm, dry conditions allowed Wisconsin farmers 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 25, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Temperatures were seasonal this week with some timely rain events in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed as traders eye Dominican hog disease

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday as pressure from news of a deadly hog disease in the Dominican Republic offset support from strong export sales and firm cash hog prices, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled up 0.600 cent...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

Posted 08:35 -- December corn is up 3 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 14 cents, September KC wheat is up 9 1/2 cents, September Chicago wheat is up 9 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 14 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 191.68 points and September crude oil is up $0.50 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.320 and August gold is up $24.00 per ounce. Wheat and soybeans continue to lead markets higher on dryness in the western and Northern Plains and declining crop ratings in the spring wheat belt. Private exporters reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture export sales of 132,000 metric tons (4.85 million bushels) of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021-22 marketing year.
AgricultureAG Week

Bunge lifts profit outlook as food and fuel demand for vegetable oil grows

U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected food and renewable fuel demand for its vegetable oils drove a 41% jump in quarterly income. Shares jumped 3% in morning trading after the company projected full-year 2021 adjusted income of at least $8.50...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Move Higher

Corn is 5 to 6 cents higher, soybeans are 13 to 15 cents higher and wheat is 13 to 20 cents higher. Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher at midday Thursday with trade continuing to work the middle of the recent range with little fresh news overall and spreads softer as September/December goes to a slight carry. Ethanol margins look stable with energies moving more sideways as well, with corn strength limiting gains a bit.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat set for second monthly gain as drought cuts U.S. yields

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Friday were on track for a second monthly gain after a severe drought curbed production of top quality spring crop in the United States and as Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, reduced its output estimates. Soybeans and corn are set...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Coffee, cane and orange crops at risk as temperatures plunge in Brazil

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Temperatures fell in swathes of Brazil on Thursday - with rare snowfall overnight in some places - as a polar air mass advanced toward the center-south of the global agricultural powerhouse, threatening coffee, sugarcane and orange https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-grains-weather-idUSKBN2EY1JV crops with frosts. Unusually cold weather in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy