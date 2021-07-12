SANDUSKY — Ethel Mae Fenderson, better known as Mae, 78, of Sandusky, died Monday, July 5, 2021, in Majestic Care of Whitehall in Whitehall, Ohio. She was born Sept. 23, 1942, in Laurel, Mississippi to the late Thomas Quincy Brown and Ola Mae (Bolton) Brown Fenderson. Mae was a family-oriented person and met no strangers. She was very friendly, loved dancing and spending time with her close friends. Mae was a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served on the usher board. She loved helping people and her church family.