Google Drive's much-anticipated desktop reboot is on schedule for this fall

By Will Sattelberg
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story was originally published . It's been a few months since Google declared the upcoming death of its Backup and Sync client for Drive, a move generally seen by users everywhere as "a relief." At the time, a new app was announced, combining the best of the consumer and enterprise-level desktop services into one platform. The first signs of that fresh service are starting to arrive, though not everyone can gain access just yet.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Photos#Google Drive#Workspace#Backup And Sync#9to5google Drive
