Learn All About the Metallography of Superalloys including Etching and Microstructures

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE BLUFF, Ill. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Join Buehler's webinar on July 28, 202 to learn about the considerations for etching and microstructures of superalloys. Superalloys are age hardened alloys with an austenitic main phase structure (very ductile for such alloys). A superalloy, or high-performance alloy, is a metal alloy with excellent resistance to high temperatures and corrosion or oxidation. Etching can remove any deformed layer introduced during grinding and polishing of the material through sample preparation and is also used to highlight microstructural features. The webinar covers how to ideally etch superalloys to reveal microstructure most effectively.

