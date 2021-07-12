All The Details On Phoebe Philo’s New Fashion Label
British fashion designer Phoebe Philo, who’s known to have a golden touch for developing It-brands and an intuitive sense for what women actually want to wear, is officially staging her comeback. On July 12, Philo revealed she’s launching a namesake label, which effectively terminated her three year hiatus from fashion. The specifics of Philo’s new brand are sparse (as is to be expected from the notoriously private creative), but she did share with The Business of Fashion that her clothing and accessories line will prioritize “exceptional quality and design.” Additionally, French luxury conglomerate LVMH will serve as a minority stakeholder. “To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me,” Philo told BoF.www.thezoereport.com
