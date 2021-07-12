Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

All The Details On Phoebe Philo’s New Fashion Label

thezoereport.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish fashion designer Phoebe Philo, who’s known to have a golden touch for developing It-brands and an intuitive sense for what women actually want to wear, is officially staging her comeback. On July 12, Philo revealed she’s launching a namesake label, which effectively terminated her three year hiatus from fashion. The specifics of Philo’s new brand are sparse (as is to be expected from the notoriously private creative), but she did share with The Business of Fashion that her clothing and accessories line will prioritize “exceptional quality and design.” Additionally, French luxury conglomerate LVMH will serve as a minority stakeholder. “To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me,” Philo told BoF.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Philo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#French Fashion#Fashion Designer#British#The Business Of Fashion#Lvmh#Chlo#Celine Esque Brands#Usher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

The 12 Fashion Shows That Changed Men’s Fashion

Game Changers is Highsnobiety’s retrospective series highlighting the moments that changed fashion forever. From era-defining store interiors to Nike sneaker boxes and runway looks by Helmut Lang, Game Changers celebrates the things that we still reference to this day. Out of thousands of fashion shows, only a few are remembered...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

LVMH to buy 60% stake in Virgil Abloh's Off-White fashion label

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 60% stake in Off-White LLC, the trademark owner of designer Virgil Abloh’s Off-White steetwear label. Abloh will retain a 40% interest and continue as creative director of the brand, which he founded...
Apparelchainstoreage.com

Macy’s introduces new private label apparel brand

The Macy’s “And Now This” private label brand is launching in ready-to-wear and men’s categories. The line is designed for the fashion-forward, contemporary dresser, featuring elevated basics and sophisticated pieces at affordable price points. And Now This is available now at Macy’s e-commerce site and select stores. The ready-to-wear selection...
Designers & CollectionsForexTV.com

A Fashion Show in Homage to Alber Elbaz Will Close Paris Fashion Week

AZ Factory, the fashion start-up initiated by Alber Elbaz, is set to close Paris Fashion Week this fall with a fashion show in homage to the beloved designer, who died on April 24 from COVID-19. Titled “Love Brings Love,” the show has been scheduled for Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. CET and “will pay tribute to Alber’s creative vision and his extraordinary love for the fashion family,” the brand said in a brief statement.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Biking with Celine’s S/S 2022 menswear Cosmic Cruiser collection

Escapism has been a pervasive influence on the S/S 2022 menswear catwalks, from Loewe’s hedonistic ravers to Lanvin’s paradisal shore seekers. Hedi Slimane has had a sense of adventure on the mind since Celine’s runway shows moved online, offering panoramic sweeps and spectacular drone-shot footage of deserted motor racing tracks, sports stadiums and 16th-century castles, where his E-boy-inspired rebellious renegade models strode amongst twisting turrets and sporting lanes.
Makeupthezoereport.com

In an Unexpected Turn of Events, Oscar de la Renta Is Coming For Your Beauty Routine

Taylor Swift's flower-covered 2021 Grammys dress goes down in history as one of her dreamiest, most memorable ensembles of all time. She debuted the long-sleeved mini dress this past March, just mere weeks after Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia presented the ethereal design with their Fall/Winter 2021 Oscar de la Renta collection, entitled Splendor of Nature. For context, Kim and Garcia's latest fashion collection is available in-stores and online now, but so is an unexpected new product that has style and beauty aficionados buzzing. Today, the fashion house quietly unveiled a special pouch in collaboration with the celeb-loved Japanese skin care and makeup brand Clé de Peau Beauté inspired by the botanicals seen in the Oscar de la Renta collection (yup, it's essentially the toiletry bag version of Swift's head-turn-worthy dress).
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

27 Lessons from Giorgio Armani

In this FRONTPAGE feature taken from HIGHEnergy, a print magazine by Highsnobiety, we speak to the man, the legend, the cat-connoisseur, and the industry titan himself, Giorgio Armani. Giorgio Armani is a giant among men, dressed in a $2,000 navy blue suit. Sixty-five years since first setting foot into the...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Marine Serre CORE Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Campaign

Buy: Marine Serre, SSENSE, MATCHESFASHION.COM, Browns. Editor's Notes: This is no mere ready-to-wear collection: Marine Serre's CORE collection is accompanied by a documentary and book that flesh out the line's all-purpose ethos. The design process — which sees Serre and her team upcycling and repurposing existing fabrics into new designs — is tantamount, but there's also an emphasis on the human element, demonstrating the inherent wearability at the core of the Marine Serre line.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

This Is How Gigi Hadid Does Denim-On-Denim For Summer

Denim can be worn year round. You have your favorite pair of loose-fitting jeans for winter, your ‘90s denim miniskirt for summer, and a trusty jean jacket for fall. For the warmer seasons, most people naturally gravitate towards wearing one item in this category — as too much of this fabric can make you hot — but not Gigi Hadid. Hadid wore a denim-on-denim outfit in the middle of summer, proving there is a way to make this look work in scorching temperatures. Her ensemble consisted of an oversized shirt from the H&M x Brock Collection collab paired with shorts — therein lies the trick as the bottoms offered ventilation. She styled the carefree look with black high-top sneakers and white crew-length socks.
Designers & Collectionsnohoartsdistrict.com

Top 5 Summer Fashion Trends for Men This 2021

If there’s one thing you can take away from the summer runway collections, it’s that designers are thinking outside the box during this season after a very difficult year. Dior Men’s models wore pastel-colored outfits, while fashion houses like Ami designed shorts that are fitting for the warmest season of the year. These brands are certainly pushing the boundaries of menswear by giving you more style options. So if you’re looking to experiment with your wardrobe and reinvent your own personal style, here are some top summer trends for you to try:
Designers & CollectionsVogue

AZ Factory Will Cap Off PFW With A Show Celebrating Alber Elbaz

When Alber Elbaz died in April, fashion lost not only one of its most celebrated designers but one of its best cheerleaders. Elbaz was a glue between designers, retailers and fans, often appearing in the front rows of other brands’ shows and offering words of wisdom to anyone who crossed his path. His runway shows, too, were some of fashion’s most fun, with good music, snacks, and revelry replacing the froideur that can permeate other events. At Paris Fashion Week this September, Elbaz’s label AZ Factory will commemorate his spirit with a runway show called “Love Brings Love.”
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Why The Black High-Waisted Jean Is Arguably the Most Versatile Wardrobe Hero

When it comes to casually cool dressing, nothing beats a great pair of black high-waisted jeans. From a distance, some appear just as polished as a classic pair of trousers, but up close, the casual denim fabric gives off an effortless, easy-going essence. That duality is the very reason why black jeans are a versatile wardrobe hero that everyone should have in their closet.
New York City, NYthezoereport.com

Rihanna Wore A $15,000 Necklace With Her Micro Denim Shorts — Casual

For many millennials and Gen Z’ers, astrology has become a lighthearted way to understand your inner self and live life. (Raise your hand if you get daily notifications from Co-Star.) You may have found yourself rearranging your decor to be more aligned with your zodiac sign or practicing different self-care tips based on if you’re an Aries or Cancer. Though you might not always listen to your horoscope or zodiac readings to a tee, it can be fun to outwardly rep your sign to the world. Such is the case for Rihanna, who wears a zodiac necklace from Briony Raymond nonstop. (For the record: the singer is a Pisces and was born on February 20, 1988.)
anothermag.com

Bleue Burnham, the Sustainable Jewellery Designer Inspired by Nature

Who is it? Bleue Burnham is a rising jewellery designer based in London. Why do I want it? Burnham makes ornate, organic gender non-specific pieces that take inspiration from – and give back to – the natural world. Where can I find it? At Burnham’s website and a range of...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Say Hello to a New Era of Carefree Beauty for Men on the Runway

As the Prada boys flounced beachside on the coast of Capo Carbonara in late June, it was apparent that menswear was ready to enjoy life again. Raf Simons noted in the press release that this particular collection was a “notion that living your life can be a euphoric experience.”—a sentiment that foreshadowed the Spring 2022 trend in men’s beauty.
Businessfashionista.com

Must Read: Inside the Strategy of LVMH's Phoebe Philo Investment; Leslie Wexner to Sell 30 Million Shares of L Brands

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. Inside the strategy of LVMH's Phoebe Philo investment. Vikram Alexei Kansara takes a closer look at the logic of LVMH's new brand venture with Phoebe Philo for Business of Fashion. "The group that skillfully manages giants like Louis Vuitton and Dior has a poor track record with start-ups," writes Kansara, citing the short-lived Fenty fashion label as an example. Questioning whether this time will be different, the writer posits that the rise of digital distribution and and allure of a new luxury brand will be a key to determining the success of Phoebe Philo, the label: "Phoebe Philo brand, positioned at the luxury end of the market, is a better fit for LVMH's playbook and may be a safer place for the group to experiment with a digital-first business model." {Business of Fashion}

Comments / 0

Community Policy