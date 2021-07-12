This Is What Viewers Really Think Of Big Timber's Kevin Wenstob
One of the most appealing aspects of reality shows is getting to follow real-life characters around in unusual situations: learning about their work, their families, and the challenges of their daily lives. In "Big Timber," the History show from Canada that's been earning new attention on Netflix since it became available there on July 3, viewers are getting a look at the often-vilified, more-lucrative-than-most-people-realized industry of logging, as seen by Kevin Wenstob and his family. They have a remote claim on Klitsa Mountain on Vancouver Island, and the 10-episode series covers Wenstob's quest to get hundreds of truckloads of timber off before winter shuts him down. Wenstob's wife Sarah and son Erik help him out, and Coleman Willner, his right-hand man, helps manage the team that's moving the logs.www.looper.com
