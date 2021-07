WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Whitman Athletics has announced the hiring of Heidi Colford as its next head coach of women's lacrosse. "I am thrilled to become the next head coach at Whitman College," said Colford. "I want to thank (Athletic Director) Kim Chandler and the search committee, and I look forward to getting to know the team and the rest of the Whitman community. I am excited and ready to get to work in growing this program and building lacrosse in the Pacific Northwest. Go Blues!"