Yes I occasionally have Anxiety attacks, but here is how I deal with it

By Erik Tee
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 18 days ago
Have you ever been in a situation where your heart seems to be beating out of your chest? Have you gotten behind in some of your duties and start to place additional amounts of pressure on yourself. This is what I go though sometimes during my daily routine. I am what some would consider a perfectionist, I love to work on projects, but sometimes I work better under pressure. Obviously this isn't good when you deal with Anxiety issues.

Lake Charles, LA
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

