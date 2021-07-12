Cancel
GRAINS-Wheat futures rally after U.S. slashes spring harvest estimate

Agriculture Online
 18 days ago

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed on Monday after the Department of Agriculture issued lower-than-expected production estimates for domestic crops damaged by searing temperatures and drought, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures also jumped on supply concerns. A monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report pegged the...

www.agriculture.com

