James Gunn Has Harsh Words About Today's Superhero Movies

By Devon Forward
Looper
Looper
 18 days ago
As we count down the days until "The Suicide Squad" is released on August 6, 2021, the excitement keeps growing to see what James Gunn has in store for the R-rated superhero movie. To note, the film is not a sequel or reboot of the 2016 "Suicide Squad" movie. In fact, "The Suicide Squad" just ignores it completely, even though a handful of actors are reprising their characters from the previous film. Gunn's upcoming feature stars Idris Elba as the mercenary Bloodsport, who is pulled out of prison by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to be a part of Task Force X for a dangerous mission, joining Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), John Cena as Peacemaker, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher II, along with a few memorable others. Expect plenty of violence, jokes, and surprises in a movie that promises to not hold back.

James Gunn has branded modern superhero movies as "mostly boring". The 54-year-old director has helmed a number of projects within the genre – including 'Guardians of the Galaxy' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the upcoming DC Comics blockbuster 'The Suicide Squad' – but fears that the future could be bleak if there is not an improvement in years to come.

