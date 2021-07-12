James Gunn Has Harsh Words About Today's Superhero Movies

It seems that James Gunn’s career at DC Films will not end with Suicide squad Y Peacemaker, and we will be able to see him soon back to the DCEU. James Gunn is ready to conclude his participation in the MCU with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and a Christmas special of the group that will air on Disney +. However, with one movie and only one season of a TV spinoff, it seems like he’s not done with the DC Universe yet. According to James Gunn, responding to a question from a fan on Twitter, he has had conversations with Warner Bros about what could be in his future after Suicide squad, if it is a sequel to this, or another season of Peacemaker, or if he could participate in a different project in the DC Universe is something that has not been clarified yet.