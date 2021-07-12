Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura County, CA

Record-High Ventura County Deposits Playing Role in Economic Growth & Inflation

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVentura County (July 12, 2021): While higher inflation is concerning local households and business owners, record-high deposits at Ventura County credit unions continue playing a key role in the economic growth that’s driving those price increases according to the first-quarter 2021 Ventura County Credit Union Industry Snapshot released by the California Credit Union League today (based in Ontario, CA).

www.citizensjournal.us

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Ventura County, CA
Government
Ventura County, CA
Business
City
Ontario, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Economic Recovery#Interest Rates#Sonoma State University#Redwood Credit Union#Ventura Names
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Mortgages
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy