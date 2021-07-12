Record-High Ventura County Deposits Playing Role in Economic Growth & Inflation
Ventura County (July 12, 2021): While higher inflation is concerning local households and business owners, record-high deposits at Ventura County credit unions continue playing a key role in the economic growth that’s driving those price increases according to the first-quarter 2021 Ventura County Credit Union Industry Snapshot released by the California Credit Union League today (based in Ontario, CA).www.citizensjournal.us
