Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The General Ross Detail That Has Black Widow Fans Scratching Their Heads

By Tom Meisfjord
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leaving a series of distractingly nonlethal explosions in its wake, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returned to theaters after a two year absence with "Black Widow." The long-awaited solo picture finally let viewers know just what in the world Scarlett Johansonn's Agent Romanoff was getting herself up to circa 2016, what the backlash was like after the implementation of the Sokovia Accords, and, most importantly, that she dyes her own hair with stuff from the grocery store. Like, Marvel movies have always played it fast and loose with the laws of physics and nature, but come on. Impeccable coverage with no signs of frizz from box dye that she applied herself? And we're supposed to believe that she doesn't have super powers?

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Hurt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Scratching#Mcu#Soviet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Widow Fans are Heartbroken After Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Sues Disney

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. After an agonizing two-year drought, Marvel Studios finally released its first feature film in the "pandemic era" Black Widow to much fanfare but despite performing extremely well at the box office and bringing in an impressive $80 million for its first week, the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe project suffered a major loss in the weeks that followed. Now, Scarlett Johansson is reportedly suing Disney for releasing the film via Disney+'s Premier Access feature on the same day of its theatrical premiere.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Deleted Black Widow Scene Revealed

The deleted scene in Black Widow explained what happened between Natasha Romanoff and Secretary “Thunderbolt” Ross at the end of the film. Many fans were somewhat taken aback by the ending of Black Widow as it gave the impression that something was missing in the footage in the scene in which Nat surrenders to Secretary Ross, now we know that a sequence was cut with Secretary “Thunderbolt” Ross and Natasha Romanoff.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Ant-Man’ Favorite May Not Return For Marvel’s Next Installment

Even though it doesn’t release until 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already hugely anticipated. The sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) sees the return of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne to the Marvel Universe. The titular duo will be...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black widow has introduced the first mutant of the MCU and you did not know

Black Widow actor Olivier Richters has confirmed that his character is the MCU’s first mutant! (Spoilers notice) Olivier Richters, actor who appears in Black Widow, has confirmed through his intagram account that his character is indeed Ursa Major, the member of the Winter Guard who can transform into a bear. This makes him the MCU’s first mutant!
Movieshollywood-elsewhere.com

“Black Widow” Hasn’t Been Scolded Enough

16 days ago a major Time magazine piece, written by Eliana Dockterman, celebrated the coming of Black Widow (Disney, 7.9), and particularly the rugged, progressive, toughed-up de-sexualizing of Scarlett Johansson‘s Natasha Romanoff. And that the movie did. What sector of your ticket-buying audience was revved by this strategy, apart from educated urban progressive women?
Movieswdiy.org

Black Widow | At the Movies

The pandemic-delayed Black Widow is the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scarlett Johansson stars with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz, who team up to do battle in the latest MCU installment. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action-adventure film. Listen to At the Movies...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Divided On Black Widow Star Calling Himself The MCU’s First Mutant

Did Black Widow introduce the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s very first official mutant? Well, it depends entirely on who you ask. Marvel Studios are keeping quiet on the matter, so it may just be a case of a brief wink and a nod towards the character in question, even though we know the X-Men are getting rebooted eventually.
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Black Widow’ Review: An Alternative Opinion

When you go into a Marvel movie, you more or less know what to expect: a mélange of fast-paced action, family-friendly humor, and jaw-dropping spectacle that are so perfectly balanced as to take your mind off the rigidly structured “hero’s journey” arc that they all invariably follow. The studio has mastered this formula so thoroughly that fans don’t need to worry about whether or not the latest superhero tale will be entertaining enough to be worth their time. Rather, they need to ask themselves where the latest entry will land closer on the rewatchability spectrum to rare missteps like The Incredible Hulk or more essential entries like Avengers: Endgame. And while 2021’s much delayed Black Widow may not quite rise to the top of the pile, it’s still a mostly satisfying action adventure that sticks the landing on almost all fronts, and only really suffers from its unfortunate placement in the greater franchise.
MoviesGizmodo

Black Widow Is a Good Film, but It Has Flaws That Need Addressing

To get an in depth analysis of the film as a whole, read Germain Lussier’s review for Black Widow. Now on with it. Black Widow is at it’s best when it feels smaller. Before the Red Guardian (played by David Harbour) prison break, Black Widow feels like a spy thriller comparable to The Bourne Identity or Atomic Blonde. The fight scenes are brutal and violent. After not seeing each other for decades, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) viciously fight. The hard-hitting choreography here is some of the best I’ve seen in the MCU and some of the best I’ve seen between two women.
Moviesepicstream.com

Marvel Fans React to Unexpected Mutant Debut in Black Widow

There is little doubt that Black Widow had a lot of surprises for Marvel fans. In addition to the shocking Taskmaster plot twist, people believe that the film also teased a Winter Guard reunion. Interestingly, Black Widow also introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first mutant after the Fox merger and...
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

‘Black Widow’ has plenty of bite, excitement

The Marvel superhero movie machine is back in theaters after a two-year absence, and they haven’t missed a beat. “Black Widow” is an engaging, exciting and all-around enjoyable action blockbuster. It’s no secret that Marvel Studios has dominated the box office for more than a decade now, putting out one...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki And Sylvie Will Reportedly Join The MCU’s New Avengers

Let’s pretend for a second that the spate of rumors swirling around the endpoint of Phase Four are 100% true, and we’re slowly building towards an adaptation of Secret Wars. By that logic, the Marvel Cinematic Universe would require a huge roster of heroes and a multitude of teams in order to emerge victorious on Battleworld, so there might be something to the fact more units than ever are currently on their way to the mythology.
MoviesDecider

Is ‘Black Widow’ on HBO Max? Where to Watch ‘Black Widow’

Marvel has taken the world by storm once again with the premiere of Black Widow last weekend, after being delayed from releasing the title for over a year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film, which finally opened in theaters and on Disney+, has surpassed viewership expectations by blowing past $215M in revenue in its first weekend. This total, however, combines box office and Disney+ Premier Access stats which is atypical for movie debuts.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Uses Random Fan Tweet on Giant ‘Black Widow’ Billboard

With all of the new Marvel films and series coming to life as Phase Four of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) begins to unfold, it seems Disney is finding new ways to promote its films. Black Widow just debuted, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Florence Pugh as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy