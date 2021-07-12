The General Ross Detail That Has Black Widow Fans Scratching Their Heads
Leaving a series of distractingly nonlethal explosions in its wake, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returned to theaters after a two year absence with "Black Widow." The long-awaited solo picture finally let viewers know just what in the world Scarlett Johansonn's Agent Romanoff was getting herself up to circa 2016, what the backlash was like after the implementation of the Sokovia Accords, and, most importantly, that she dyes her own hair with stuff from the grocery store. Like, Marvel movies have always played it fast and loose with the laws of physics and nature, but come on. Impeccable coverage with no signs of frizz from box dye that she applied herself? And we're supposed to believe that she doesn't have super powers?www.looper.com
Comments / 0