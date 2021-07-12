Cancel
H&P architects revitalizes park in vietnam drawing from olympic's five-ringed symbol

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstructed in the 90s and abandoned for many years, ‘mao khe mining park‘ in vietnam was recently revitalized by H&P architects. the studio sought to generate a public place for daily activities, improving quality of life and compensating the locals for economic, cultural, and social harms they have suffered during the last decades.

