H&P architects revitalizes park in vietnam drawing from olympic's five-ringed symbol

By Tarak SarkarSiliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): A micro artist hailing from Santinagar area in West Bengal's Siliguri, in a bid to inspire the Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics painted his nail with a symbol of the Olympics.Micro artist Anisur Rahaman has shown such perseverance and patience and has become one of the forerunners of this art form in the world. He has registered his name in various record books for his artistic treasures. Rahaman has always involved himself in spreading awareness messages with the burning issues and this time he comes with a picture on his nail. He has painted Olympic symbol with the slogan of 'Cheer4India' message on his left thumb.