H&P architects revitalizes park in vietnam drawing from olympic's five-ringed symbol

The arbre à palabres exhibition by francis kéré, in collaboration with his studio, presents a series of actualized projects — including, drawings, modules, and mock-ups — inside berlin’s aedes architecture forum. the projects are arranged in three categories: civic dialogue, creative exchange, and inspired education. the first section connects projects that explore ancient democratic practices of west african social structures; the second one, dubbed creative exchange, addresses areas promoting a cultural dialogue observed in traditional architecture; and the last expresses educational constructions and craftsmanship as an integral part of the learning process. the well-known burkinabe architect successfully blends the culture and practices across four continents, while he and his team are distinguish for their unique architectural style, pioneering design approach, and sustainable construction methods.
