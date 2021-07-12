Wells Fargo's Sales Culture Facilitated 'Free Trial' Scams, Proposed Class Action Alleges
Wells Fargo was hit with a class action Friday in California Southern District Court accusing the bank of facilitating three ‘free trial’ scams due to lax oversight and a high pressure sales culture. The complaint, filed by Glancy Prongay & Murray, pertains to three enterprises sued by the Federal Trade Commission for tricking consumers into accepting free product trials and then billing them for the purchase and enrolling them in expensive subscription programs. The suit contends that Wells Fargo bankers ignored indicators of fraud and knowingly opened more than 150 shell bank accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-01246, McCraner et al v. Wells Fargo & Company et al.www.law.com
Comments / 0