Six Flags Darien Lake starts summer teacher hiring program

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake announced the start of Project Ed, a hiring initiative for teachers and school employees. Educators who work at least part-time for eight weeks will be entered into a raffle to win up to $250 in gift cards for school supplies. Additionally, they will get Platinum Memberships their family and friends can also use. A Platinum Membership provides free or discounted admission at all Six Flags Theme Parks.