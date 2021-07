The most awaiting film “Hungama 2” ai all set to entice the audience. So let us tell you that those who are waiting curiously to enjoy the film. The release date of the thriller has been revealed. In this article, you will be going to read the release date, cast, trailer, and the streaming timing of the film. It is a Hindi film which will be going to amuse the viewers. The film is helmed by Priyadarshan.