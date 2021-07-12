Veillon named to Collegiate All Louisiana Baseball Team

Recent Louisiana Ragin Cajuns’ signee Will Veillon has been named to the 2021 All-Louisiana Collegiate Baseball Team by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. Veillon, who completed two years as a slugging outfielder for Baton Rouge Community College, will continue his baseball career in Lafayette this year as a member of the Rain Cajuns’ baseball team at UL-Lafayette. He was one of six BRCC players to sign with four-year institutions this summer.