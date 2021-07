The American economy is rebounding. Estimates to be released Thursday are expected to show that the economy grew by almost 9% in the second quarter, lifting GDP higher than it was before the pandemic. There was even news this week that expectations regarding much-dreaded inflation may be easing (though that issue is far from settled). But the one element of this recovery still lagging is workers. Policymakers should focus on a campaign of rapid rehiring to make sure the bounce back doesn’t leave workers behind.