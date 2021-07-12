Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The Best Of Bats: Favorite Pieces From The NPR Archive

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are marking a milestone, 50 years of NPR, with a look back at stories from the archive. It has long been known that bats locate their prey by sending out sounds and then listening to the echoes. Research published, in the latest issue of the journal Nature, suggests that this natural sonar is extremely sophisticated. It now seems that bats use sound waves to construct vivid mental images of the world around them.

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Sanctuaries#Vampire Bats#Npr Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Virus
News Break
Pets
Related
MusicNPR

Consider This from NPR

Mock patient visits are a normal part of medical school, a way for doctors-in-training to practice their clinical and conversational skills. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) ASHLYNN TORRES: We are practicing having kind of serious conversations with patients. CORNISH: What's not exactly normal is your patient disappearing right before your...
Tenniswvxu.org

News From NPR

Japanese Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Bounced Out Of Tokyo Olympics. Osaka has been the face of these Olympics and was chosen to light the cauldron in the opening ceremony. She easily won her first two tennis matches but lost in the third round. Bermuda Wins Summer Olympic Gold. It Has...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

The skeleton of a 'vampire' discovered has revealed its secrets

Vampires have been the subject of fascination and mystery for hundreds of years. In 1990, the grave of one of them was found in Connecticut. But the technology at the time did not allow us to learn more about its identity. Thirty years later, a conclusive DNA test has solved the mystery.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Baby born with twin inside her stomach in extremely rare pregnancy

A fetus-in-fetu occurs once in every 500,000 births. Top experts performed an operation to remove two sacs out of the girl’s stomach. The baby girl survived and is expected to make a full recovery. A newborn baby shocked doctors after an x-ray revealed she carried a twin fetus inside her...
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Huge, cataclysmic explosion in space explains mystery star, scientists say

A massive, violence explosion in space could be the solution to a mystery that has hung over our galaxy for 13 billion years, scientists say.The entirely new type of huge explosion – known scientifically as a “magnetorotational hypernova” – is the most likely explanation for the unusual composition of another star in our Milky Way, they say.The blas came from a previously unknown source and would have been about 10 times more energetic than a normal supernova, the scientists suggest.That star is intriguing in part because it has far more of some metals, such as gold and uranium, than other stars that...
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy