France President Emmanuel Macron Sets Stricter Health Rules; Cannes Festival Unaffected by New Rules

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
 18 days ago

France president Emmanuel Macron has announced new health rules to contain the spread of the Delta variant in the country which is currently hosted the Cannes Film Festival which brings together several thousands of guests from all around the world.

The key measure announced by Macron will make the EU Digital Covid Certificate — commonly called “health pass” — mandatory in all cultural venues, including cinemas, theaters and concert halls starting on July 21. Starting in August, the health pass will be mandatory in cafes, shops, restaurants, as well as trains and planes, among other places.

The pass launched on July 1 and is meant to facilitate travel within Europe and ease the pressure for multiple testing by allowing people to receive a QR code once they get tested or vaccinated, and use it as official proof. So far, the certificate was only required at festivals and any events gathering more than 5000 people, such as Cannes. The festival made it mandatory for all guests to show the health pass upon entering the Palais, where many screenings are taking place, and the Marché du Film. U.K. and U.S. participants, who don’t have access to the health pass, have had to show a negative Pcr test and get tested every 48 hours during the fest, but they were able to attend gala screenings in the Lumiere and the Debussy theaters because they are actual cinemas.

