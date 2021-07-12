Cancel
Albany County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for Laramie Valley, North Snowy Range Foothills, Snowy Range by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; Snowy Range; South Laramie Range AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MDT TODAY UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Snowy Range, North Snowy Range Foothills, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range including the Interstate 80 Summit. WHEN...1 PM MDT Today until 1 PM MDT Tuesday. IMPACTS...Poor air quality due to smoke from distant wildfires. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/

alerts.weather.gov

