Flood Advisory issued for Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen in spots, with another 1 to 2 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Camden, Bensalem, Willingboro, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Riverside, Palmyra, and Jenkintown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 6 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 348 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 23 and 40. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 338 and 340. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 48 and 57.