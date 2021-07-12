Cancel
Lincoln County, MO

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Central Lincoln County in east central Missouri * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 112 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Troy, Moscow Mills, Davis, Fountain N` Lakes, Silex and Cave.

