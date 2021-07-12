Cancel
Giles County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, Wythe by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski; Wythe A COUPLE OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PULASKI...SOUTHEASTERN GILES...NORTHEASTERN WYTHE AND SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RADFORD At 211 PM EDT, one thunderstorm was located near Dublin, moving northeast at 20 mph. The other thunderstorm was located near Max Meadows, moving northeast at 20 mph. Locations impacted include Radford Pulaski Dublin Max Meadows Allisonia Claytor Dam and Fairlawn. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. If you are on or near Claytor Lake or Gatewood Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Standing Water
