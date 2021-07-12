Quick Chicken Quesadilla Casserole Recipe

What do you get when you mix a casserole with quesadillas? A whole lot of yummy, that's what! This recipe for the chicken quesadilla casserole is a good one if you want to think a little outside the traditional box of Mexican-American food. While tacos and burritos are great, they're sorta "been there, done that." If you really want to impress your family or dinner guests then we have the perfect recipe for you. The dish is filled with layers of chicken, black beans, and cheese. What's not to love about that? As for toppings, it has plenty more for you to pick and choose as the mood and occasion strikes, including avocado, cilantro, and hot sauce for those spice lovers out there.