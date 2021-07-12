Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Man dies after driver strikes cyclists in Arizona race

By FELICIA FONSECA, TERRY TANG
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hnPN_0auaLZAh00

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A cyclist has died after he was struck last month by an Arizona man who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race, authorities said Monday.

Jeremy Barrett, 58, died of his injuries Saturday, said Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves.

Barrett, who spent parts of his life in Zimbabwe and Australia, was well-known in the cycling community for welcoming new riders and hosting bicyclists who were training in southern Arizona, friends said.

“He was very selfless,” said Joey Iuliano, president of the Arizona Bicycle Racing Association. “I was told that while the paramedics were working on him, he was asking how his friends were and if they were OK.”

The accused driver, Shawn Michael Chock, 36, was indicted last week on nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of fleeing an accident and unlawful flight. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday in Navajo County Superior Court.

Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon said he is expecting more charges to be filed in the wake of Barrett’s death.

“Once we have received all the law enforcement reports, we will review to determine if any new charges are appropriate to bring,” Carlyon said.

Hunter T. Lewis, an attorney representing Chock, declined last week to comment on the indictment and did not respond to messages Monday from The Associated Press.

Several cyclists were injured June 19 when Chock sped into a crowd gathered for the annual 58-mile (93-kilometer) Bike the Buff race in Show Low, a mountain city about three hours northeast of Phoenix, authorities said.

Chock then hit a telephone pole, and backed out of the crowd as cyclists pounded on the truck’s windows, screaming for him to get out, witnesses said. He then drove down the road, turned around and headed back toward the cyclists before driving away, witnesses said.

Police shot Chock at a nearby hardware store. He was charged after being released from the hospital earlier this month and remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is overseeing the investigation. Graves, the agency’s spokesman, said other injured cyclists have a long road to recovery.

Barrett’s condition had been improving with surgery, and doctors in Flagstaff planned to transport him to Tucson. But he suffered another setback as he was fighting to survive, said fellow cyclist and friend Kathryn Bertine.

She said Barrett was loved and respected in the tight-knit cycling community in the U.S. and beyond. Outside of cycling, he worked for a company that manufactured ammonium nitrate-based products used in mining and agriculture.

“It’s so important that people know it wasn’t (only) a cyclist who died,” Bertine said.

“It was a human being, it was a friend, a father, a boyfriend, somebody who was a real-life living soul, an asset to our community,” she said. “And, sometimes, we don’t remember that.”

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Joey Iuliano’s last name. ___

Tang contributed from Phoenix.

Comments / 4

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

516K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Crime & Safety
Flagstaff, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Flagstaff, AZ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Southern Arizona#Cyclist#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sports
News Break
Accidents
Related
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Covered bridge fired declared arson in Maine

LITTLETON, Maine (AP) — A fire that destroyed one of Maine’s nine covered bridges has been declared an arson, the fire marshal’s office said Friday. A local business put up a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of those responsible for the destruction of the Watson Settlement Bridge, officials said.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Tenants’ struggles are high rent, aid slowdown

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire Saturday, after the Biden administration extended the original date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.
Posted by
The Associated Press

California wildfire flares but within line crews have built

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire so far this year was flaring up Friday but it was because the flames were chewing through unburned islands of vegetation within a perimeter that firefighters have built, authorities said. The Dixie Fire covered 376 square miles (974 square kilometers) in the mountains...
Rockerville, SDPosted by
The Associated Press

Body found in burned vehicle near Rockerville

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a burned vehicle in a remote area near Rockerville. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is calling the death suspicious. The sheriff’s office said witnesses reported hearing a loud popping sound and seeing a fire in the area shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities arrived to find a small wildfire about a quarter acre in size, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Comments / 4

Community Policy