Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Lake County; Southern Lake County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 202 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Zellwood, moving northwest at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Apopka, Leesburg, Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora.