Clemson two-sport signee Bubba Chandler taken on Day Two of MLB Draft

The Pittsburgh Pirates officially announced the deal that we heard yesterday with third round pick Bubba Chandler, who received a $3 M signing bonus according to various source. The deal was still pending the physical yesterday. Chandler had a commitment to Clemson, but passed on it to go the pro route. He was announced as a RHP/SS and will be allowed to hit for at least the early stages of his career, though almost all scouts considering him a much better pitching prospect.