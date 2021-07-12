Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Magnolia Networks' Bryan Ford And Zoë François Reveal The One Tool Every Baker Needs

By Sydney Rende
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anyone who loves to cook has, at some point, also tried to bake something. Maybe you were a natural at it, but sometimes, when you're starting out, what was supposed to puff doesn't puff, and what was supposed to have a fluffy, airy center ended up doughy and soggy. Unlike cooking, baking is about following the rules. And if you don't follow the rules to a T, your baked good might end up looking and tasting like the baking equivalent of a toddler's self-portrait. In other words, baking takes time, patience, and a whole lot of by-the-book instructions. Luckily, there are two expert bakers out there sharing their breadth of knowledge. So all you novice bakers should start taking notes.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakers#Cooking#Food Drink#Magnolia Network#Baking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinkskiss951.com

The Flat Hot Dog Is Dividing The Internet

A New Jersey butcher decided to create a 3 ounce flat hot dog ahead of the Fourth of July. Now the internet is trying to figure it out. Rastelli’s sold out of the unique take on the all American food, which looks more like a pickle than a hot dog. Some people love it, and others are asking if it’s just bologna being called a hotdog.
Cell PhonesWacoTrib.com

New app rolls out with Magnolia Network programming, shopping perks

Magnolia fans, there is now an app for that — one with access to Magnolia Network programming, shopping perks, educational videos and other connections to Chip and Joanna Gaines' expanding empire. The new, free app, which became available Thursday, offers customers a combination of access to Magnolia Network programming now...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About Zoë Bakes

As the Magnolia Network fills the screen with must-watch television, the new series "Zoë Bakes," featuring popular cookbook author and blogger Zoë François, might be the show that makes you wish for smell-o-vision. From the pies baking in the oven to the luscious cakes that could fill sweet dreams, this baking extravaganza might be the confectionery that people return to watch time and again. Because, while Zoë has her trademark saying of "eat dessert first," this show might be better described as eating dessert first, second, and last.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish Antonia Lofaso Ever Ate On Cutthroat Kitchen

Judges on food competition shows have likely tried some pretty insane dishes, on both sides of the spectrum. Some contestants whip up truly incredible, restaurant-quality plates that have the judges almost begging for a second helping, while others might have something go terribly awry. Unfortunately, there was one dish that chef and television personality Antonia Lofaso tried while judging on "Cutthroat Kitchen" that was so awful, it actually impacted her eating for a full year afterwards (via Insider). It's presumably just her utter devotion to food that kept her serving as a judge for the show, because the dish in question was one that she sampled during her first ever judging gig.
Recipespurewow.com

10 Types of Pie Every Baker Should Have in Their Repertoire

You’ve learned how to make all the cookies known to humankind, so what’s next, home baker? Might we suggest pie? After all, it’s impressive, nostalgic and adaptable to every season, and once you know the basic formulas for each type, creating a choose-your-own-adventure dessert is as easy as, um…you get the idea. Try your hand at these essential types of pie, and then invite us over for a slice.
TV & Videosrealtor.com

Our Honest Take on the Launch of Chip and Jo’s Magnolia Network; Plus, ‘Battle on the Beach,’ Episode 2

“Fixer Upper” fanatics have been waiting with bated breath for the official launch of the Magnolia Network, the television and streaming channel curated by Chip and Joanna Gaines. For months, they’ve been teasing a mix of home and design, cooking, and gardening shows about “risk takers, creators, course changers, dreamers, and learners,” but the premiere on July 15 revealed the full extent of their programming—and their plans for the future.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Bryan Ford Shares His Best Sourdough Tips For Bakers - Exclusive

Accountant-turned-professional baker Bryan Ford released his first book, "New World Sourdough," in June 2020. At the time, most people were stuck at home, and many were diving in to learn how to bake bread from scratch thanks to Ford's excellent guidance. Now, Ford is taking his knack for teaching others...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

How WWII Changed Twinkies Forever

Twinkies seem like they'd be a fairly modern invention, don't they? After all, the label practically screams "lab-created from space-age chemicals." Surprisingly enough, these spongy little tubes chock full o'creamy weirdness actually date back to 1930, a time when the manufacturers were probably forced to make them out of actual ingredients, since today's synthetic substitutes may not have been invented.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Are Double Stuf Oreos Really Double Stuffed?

We've never met an Oreo we didn't like. Even the controversial carrot cake flavor of the popular cookie still has a pretty solid fan base, and now there's a myriad of flavors and variations of the beloved classic snack. Nostalgia of time spent dipping Oreos into a cold glass of milk (do you twist open and eat the cookies and-filing separately? Or are you a full-on cookie chomper?) brings back happy and carefree childhood memories. But listen here — when it comes to analyzing whether we're really getting our bang for our buck (especially in the world of food advertising), we take our cookies very, very seriously.
RecipesPosted by
TBR News Media

Summer entertaining tips for ‘Bridgerton’ fans

If you’re among the millions of fans of the hit show “Bridgerton,” or of the novels that inspired it, you know that society’s finest entertains with style and flair, and you may have wondered how you can follow suit. Whether you’re hosting a day-time soiree or an elegant evening celebration,...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

61% Of People Always Avoid This Item At Dollar Stores

No one enters a dollar store expecting quality, whether that is in their products or their business practices. But equally, since expectations have gone subterranean, shoppers actively avoid some items. To discover which item people spurned the most, we polled 645 U.S. residents and the results might surprise you. The...
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Unique Way Hendrick's Gin Is Advertising To Commuters

While traditional advertisements usually bombard you with music and flashy visuals, Hendrick's has stepped up its game to surround passersby with its product in a whole new way. AdAge writes that the gin company, in collaboration with a creative agency called Space, has created "experiential bus shelters" in the British...
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce Copycat Recipe: Just 3 Ingredients & 10 Minutes Required for the Creamiest Alfredo Sauce Ever

Skip the wait at the restaurant and whip up this Olive Garden copycat alfredo sauce recipe in 10 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta, chicken or even drizzle over veggies. Bring a pot of water to boil. Set a metal mixing bowl over the pot of boiling water. (You could also use a double boiler.) Put the butter and heavy whipping cream into the bowl and cook, stirring, until melted.
Restaurants929nin.com

Blue Bell Bringing Us Three Flavors for National Ice Cream Month, One is Brand New

It's National Ice Cream Month and our favorite Texas ice cream company is rolling out the red carpet by bringing back two flavors and debuting something brand new. I imagine July is a popular month for ice cream. We're all looking for a way to cool off and a big scoop of ice cream is perfect on a hot summer day. Don't need to give me another reason to enjoy some, but it's apparently National Ice Cream Month. That means you're legally obligated to have ice cream as much as possible the next few weeks. That's the rules, I don't make them.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Change Is Coming To Coke Zero Whether You Like It Or Not

We've already weathered so many changes in the last year, wouldn't it be nice if our favorite drinks just stayed the same? Unfortunately that isn't the case for Coke Zero as there's a new version of the popular no-calorie soft drink hitting shelves now. According to CNN, Coca-Cola announced that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy