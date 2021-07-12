Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EU delaying work on digital tax proposal amid global talks

By Naomi Jagoda
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrC2A_0auaLC7E00
© Getty Images

The European Union (EU) is delaying its work on a proposal for a digital tax, as it and other major economies around the world seek to reach a final agreement on a global tax overhaul by October.

A spokesperson for the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said in a statement Monday that the EU is focused on a successful conclusion of the multilateral tax discussions.

“For this reason, we have decided to put on hold our work on a proposal for a digital levy as a new EU own resource during this period,” the spokesperson said.

The EU announcement comes after finance officials in the Group of 20 (G-20) on Saturday endorsed key aspects of an international tax framework aimed at addressing tax challenges of the digital economy. G-20 members, including the EU and the United States, are aiming to finalize a detailed implementation plan by October.

One portion of the framework, known as “Pillar 1,” would reallocate some taxing rights over some of the largest multinational companies, including technology companies, from the business’s home country to the countries where they generate profits. The other portion of the framework, known as “Pillar 2,” relates to a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent.

U.S. policymakers have raised concerns about the EU’s work on a digital tax while the multilateral tax discussions are advancing. The U.S. has opposed jurisdictions acting unilaterally to impose digital taxes, arguing that they unfairly target American companies.

When asked about the EU’s work on a digital tax proposal during a press conference on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that the international tax framework that the G-20 has endorsed calls for countries to agree to repeal their own digital taxes and to not establish similar measures in the future.

“It's really up to the European Commission and the members of the European Union to decide how to proceed, but those countries have agreed to avoid putting in place in the future and to dismantle taxes that are discriminatory against U.S. firms,” Yellen said.

A Treasury Department spokesperson said that the department did not have any comment on the EU’s announcement of a delay of its work on a digital tax.

Comments / 2

The Hill

The Hill

287K+
Followers
30K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#A Treasury#Digital Economy#Eu#The European Union#The European Commission#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Amazon fined $886M by EU regulators

European regulators fined Amazon 746 million euros, roughly $886 million, over data breach violations, the company disclosed in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Seattle-based e-commerce giant was fined by the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNDP) earlier this month in a decision that...
BusinessShareCast

EU's approval for the disposal of Telekom Romania

Telekom Romania (Fixed) sale to Orange receives conditional approval from European Commission. Athens, July 28, 2021 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company") announces that on July 28, 2021 the European Commission (EC) approved conditionally, the agreement announced on November 9, 2020 between OTE and Orange Romania for the sale of the 54% stake OTE holds in Telekom Romania Communications S.A. ("TKR") (the " Approval").
Worldcoingeek.com

South Korea to seize digital currencies from tax dodgers in proposed law

Digital currency holders in South Korea who evade taxes could have their assets seized by the authorities starting 2022. A new proposed law gives authorities the power to seize the assets even if they are stored in private digital wallets. South Korea is also set to levy a 20% tax on digital currency profits starting 2022.
U.K.BBC

Brexit: EU publishes proposals to simplify NI Protocol

The EU has published its proposals for simplifying some aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The proposals were announced in broad terms at the end of June and subsequently shared with the UK government. They include a plan for ensuring the continued supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern...
Economycoingeek.com

EU to ban anonymous digital currency transfers

It’s old folk wisdom that you can’t escape the long arm of the law forever. In the case of BTC and other digital currencies, it seems that the very long arm of the European Union (EU) is about to wrap itself around them and squeeze. On July 20, EU policymakers...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

EU seeks two-month delay in talks on Hungary recovery plan -PM

BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - The European Union is seeking a two-month delay in talks on Hungary’s pandemic recovery plan, with funding likely to be delayed over contested issues, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Marketstheiet.org

EU proposes crackdown on anonymous cryptocurrency payments

The European Commission has proposed that cryptocurrency transactions must be made traceable, in order to help authorities investigate money laundering. The proposals would effectively expand financial rules governing traditional financial service providers to cover cryptocurrency service providers. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) proposed a law to apply the travel...
Economykfgo.com

EU proposes watchdog to halt flow of dirty money

(Reuters) – EU policymakers proposed a new agency on Tuesday to stop financial firms from supporting criminals and terrorists after a scandal at Danske Bank highlighted the inadequacy of the bloc’s defences. Europe came under pressure to step up enforcement of its anti-money laundering rules after several countries began investigating...
Congress & Courtsspglobal.com

US Democrats propose carbon emissions border tax

US Democrats have unveiled legislation that would levy a fee on imported carbon-intensive goods, including steel and aluminum, following a move by the EU to implement a similar policy. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The legislation, announced by Sen. Chris Coons and Rep....
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

EU Proposes Law To KYC All Wallet Transfers

The European Commission has proposed a law that would force companies that engage in Bitcoin transactions and transfers within the EU to collect the identities of senders and receivers. Under this law Bitcoin transactions from companies would then become know-your-customer (KYC) compliant and traceable. Wire transfers are already subject to this regulation under what is called the “travel rule.” The proposal comes after a recommendation by the Financial Action Task Force.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: EU Pauses Digital Tax Effort; Facebook Seeks FTC Chair Khan’s Recusal In Antitrust Case

Here’s the latest news from the technology industry, which is coming under increasing global scrutiny. As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen aims to get European countries to support a broader international business tax deal, the European Union is postponing intentions for a common digital tax in the region, CNBC reported. The news comes as the White House has been heading up international talks that would make multinationals pay tax in every location where they run, with a 15 percent levy at the least. As CNBC reported, the U.S. “has been cool” on the concept of a digital tax in the region, as it is concerned that it will unfairly single out U.S. companies.
EnvironmentInhabitat.com

EU climate proposals could significantly cut emissions

The EU has come up with a dozen proposals to form its most aggressive climate plan. Among the proposals is a plan to ban the production and sale of gas-powered vehicles and to tax jet fuel. The drafts still need to be approved by the bloc’s 27 member states and the EU parliament. Despite a positive outlook, the proposals are likely to come under some opposition from member states.
Businessgeekwire.com

Amazon disputes record $885 million fine from European Union data privacy watchdog

Amazon has been fined a record 746 million euros, or $885 million based on current exchange rates, over alleged violations of European data privacy regulations. The company disclosed the July 16 decision by the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) in its 10Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday morning.
Currenciesfinextra.com

Stablecoins are not that stable: what regulatory approach?

Stablecoins are one of the newest hot spots on the crypto market. They have the potential to enhance the efficiency of the provision of financial services including payments, and to promote financial inclusion. They might offer a new way to transact and retain value, starting to redefine modern finance. We all have seen their incredible growth in 2020 and 2021 under the DeFi market influence as I described in my former blog. Stablecoins however bear a number of risks that could harm. They are not that stable as is suggested. And think of the systemic risks when stable coins are being used all over the world. Disruptions in the value of a stablecoin could not only have damaging impact on the broader crypto market, but also on the real financial world, unless regulators step in. Main question is: what kind of regulatory oversight would work best without harming innovation?

Comments / 2

Community Policy