Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Orange; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEMINOLE AND NORTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM EDT At 210 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Goldenrod, moving northwest at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sanford, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Oviedo and Winter Springs.