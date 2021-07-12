Flood Advisory issued for Grimes by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grimes The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Central Brazos County in southeastern Texas West Central Grimes County in southeastern Texas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 110 PM CDT, The public reported overflowing poor drainage areas due to heavy rain have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Doppler radar estimates between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past hour. Some locations that may experience flooding in low lying and/or poor drainage areas include College Station and Bryan. Additional light to moderate rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will prolong any minor flooding.