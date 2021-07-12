Clemson two-sport signee Bubba Chandler taken on Day Two of MLB Draft

The Olympic Games are underway and baseball is back in them. But what players have been part of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization?. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are holding baseball as an Olympic Sport for the first time since 2008. This includes plenty of former Pittsburgh Pirates players participating. Six total countries are sending representatives to Japan to participate in Olympic Baseball this year. Those countries, are Japan, the United States, Dominican Republic, South Korea, Mexico, and Israel. The games are also underway as Japan won over the Dominican Republic, 4-3 on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.