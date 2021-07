It’s been said that the early bird gets the worm, and that certainly holds true for long-time friends and racquetball partners Chuck Schmitt and Randy Mahoney. The two meet up twice a week at 5:30 a.m. at Total Fitness Rec Center for a lively three-game series of racquetball. Their love of the game and desire to compete has led Schmitt and Mahoney to test their skills at the annual Iowa Games.