What’s the Difference Between Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney World’s NEW After Hours Event?

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has officially opened to all guests in Disney World!. We’ve been spending our day checking out all that has reopened inside, the NEW Moana-themed guest rooms, and tasting our way through all the specialty eats that are available for the occasion. And, one announcement that came as a surprise with the reopening was that Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Terrace are also opening up for business again today! So, of course, we had to stop by and we’re bringing you along with us!