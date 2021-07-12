What’s the Difference Between Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney World’s NEW After Hours Event?
In honor of Halfway to the Holidays, Disney dropped a BUNCH of news on holiday celebrations coming to Disney World and Disneyland Resort!. We got dates for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, details on the offerings at Disney Springs, and the announcement that gingerbread displays would be returning to the resorts. But, the biggest reveal of all is that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party would be replaced with Disney Very Merriest After Hours this year — so what’s the difference between the two?!allears.net
Comments / 0